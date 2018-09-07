Clear

Highway 52 crash impacts travel Friday morning

Traffic was backed up Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 52.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 8:28 AM

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene just before the Elton Hills/19th St. exit.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

