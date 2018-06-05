Clear

High praise for Hali Hillegas

Hillegas is getting ready for her junior season at Iowa State.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 3:38 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Hali Hillegas is no stranger to success on the volleyball floor.

She was a star at Charles City.

Currently she's in the middle of a fantastic career at Iowa State.

Click on the video tab for an interview with her head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch. 

