Hidden in Plain Sight program wants to bring awareness to opioid use

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the opioid epidemic on the rise and more teens using alcohol and drugs, a local program is making an effort to help raise awareness.

Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare hosted its "Hidden in Plain Sight" program with the Mason City Chamber Of Commerce during their lunch and learn session.

It includes a mock teenage bedroom with different items placed throughout that would be indicators of signs of substance abuse or gambling.

Kativa Weitzel, the program director of the Mason City chamber, says she learned a lot from the program as a mother.

“Makes me really nervous for what there is already and what there is to come and it's really important to stay informed as a parent and even I have siblings who are in high school and to know what they’re going through, who's talking to them and what they are talking about."

The Hidden in Plain Sight program is showcased in schools, work places and for parents and guardians.

You may contact Prairie Ridge for more information.