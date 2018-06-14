Heyer's dominance at Charles City

We knew Sammy Heyer was good.
But in 2018, she's almost unhittable.
The Charles City junior is 12-0, with an ERA of 0.45.
Click on the video tab to find out how she's leading the Comets to the #1 ranking in Class 4A.
