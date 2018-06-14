Clear
Heyer's dominance at Charles City

Sammy Heyer is on a roll this season.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

We knew Sammy Heyer was good.

But in 2018, she's almost unhittable.

The Charles City junior is 12-0, with an ERA of 0.45.

Click on the video tab to find out how she's leading the Comets to the #1 ranking in Class 4A.

