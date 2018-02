CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Chicago man has been accused of selling heroin in Floyd County.

22-year-old Lilshawon Phillip Stewart has been charged with a controlled substance violation. Authorities say he sold heroin to law enforcement personnel at a home in the 300 block of 4th Avenue in Charles City on January 16 and 17.

Charges were filed against Stewart on Monday and he was booked into the Floyd County Jail.