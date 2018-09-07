Clear
Helping the immigrant community connect with local government

The Austin City Council is launching a new program

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - If you've ever wanted to see how local government works up-close, your chance is coming. The Austin City Council is starting a new 'Honorary City Council Member' program.

Councilperson Steve King explains that the program was started with the intent of connecting with Austin's growing immigrant community. "We seemed like we weren't engaging with them in a way that we should. We certainly want immigrant representation," he says. The project started after the Human Rights Commission held a public forum taking input from community members.

"You really have to go to them and say, this is an opportunity for you. We want you to be engaged in our community. We want to hear your voice. You bring rich ideas that we might not have even thought of and we want you to be involved in this area of city government," King adds.

While the program began with immigrants in mind, it is open for the entire community. The city's website says its purpose is to "promote interest in city government." The council is still working out what exactly the program will include, but King says the honorary members will for sure sit in at city council meetings and be a part of a work session. According to the city's website, "Honorary council members will receive council agenda packets prior to council meetings and may provide input at the end of council meetings and work sessions during the open public forum at each meeting."

Click here to download an application from the City of Austin's website, or you can pick up one in person at Austin City Hall.

