Helping kids get to and from school safely

RUSHFORD, Minn. - This time last year, Rushford-Peterson Schools were getting the new building ready in time for students to head back to classes, but superintendent Chuck Ehler says this summer was dedicated to implementing safety features around the area of the school.

"Last year with moving in and the excitement of all that, we were simply not able to, in that time frame, get all of the things that we wanted to have in place, so this summer afforded us the opportunity to address some of those other needs that are going to facilitate a safe campus for our student," he explains.

Students walking and biking to and from the school can look forward to freshly painted crosswalks, a new sidewalk along Pine Meadows Lane, and a flashing crosswalk across Highway 43.

"It's a very busy street both in the mornings and the afternoons and so having that in place just provides that extra assurance to our parents that if you're going to have your child walk to school, there's a means for them to get to and from school in a safe manner."

Freshman Jacob Meyer says he and his friends have already made use of the new sidewalk. "It's a lot easier and a lot safer for us."

Rushford-Peterson is also concerned about bus safety. Partnering with Bernard Bus Company, they are installing cameras in all of their school buses for the new year. "To assist us in monitoring student behaviors and assisting us in addressing and correcting any behaviors that might happen on the buses," explains Ehler. Bus drivers will have the ability to hit a button when there is an incident, and the time will be marked on the tape to be reviewed.

Classes begin Tuesday, September 4 for Rushford-Peterson students.