Helmet could be to thank for saving four-year-old's life

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A four-year-old boy is left with bruising and a possible broken nose after a snowmobile ran over him.

Scroll for more content...

Eric Vandal is a snowmobile dealer who said wearing a helmet is key to safe snowmobiling driving.

“A youth helmet would be like this which you could see is considerably smaller than your adult stuff,” Vandal said.

He said with youth helmets, there’s a different thickness of padding inside the helmet to make it fit. When it comes to helmets, he said it’s not always about comfort but about safety.

In this case, it made quite the difference.