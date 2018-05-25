Clear

Helicopter used to locate man in SE Minnesota after pursuit

George Bojszuk

A man is facing 10 charges after a search ended with a helicopter locating a man after he drove behind a man’s barn.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 12:07 PM
George Bojszuk, 49, of Burlington, Wisconsin, is facing charges that include felony charges for fleeing and first-degree damage to property of public utility/common carrier. He is also facing seven misdemeanor charges and is on hold for a felony charge for another agency.
Authorities say the pursuit began in Monroe County (Wis.) and was terminated when it entered Minnesota.
A trooper on Interstate-90 identified a speeding vehicle going 87 miles per hour that had a matching license plate and confirmed the vehicle had been stolen. Upon trying to stop the vehicle, it fled westbound on I-90 before it exited on CR 10 northbound. The pursuit was discontinued due to public safety before a resident off CR 10 reported an unknown vehicle behind a barn. The Rochester Police K-9 and State Patrol Helicopter were called to assist and the helicopter directed troopers, officers and the K9 to the suspect.
He was taken into custody at 9:50 p.m.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
