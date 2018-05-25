Helicopter used to locate man in SE Minnesota after pursuit

Scroll for more content...
George Bojszuk, 49, of Burlington, Wisconsin, is facing charges that include felony charges for fleeing and first-degree damage to property of public utility/common carrier. He is also facing seven misdemeanor charges and is on hold for a felony charge for another agency.
Authorities say the pursuit began in Monroe County (Wis.) and was terminated when it entered Minnesota.
A trooper on Interstate-90 identified a speeding vehicle going 87 miles per hour that had a matching license plate and confirmed the vehicle had been stolen. Upon trying to stop the vehicle, it fled westbound on I-90 before it exited on CR 10 northbound. The pursuit was discontinued due to public safety before a resident off CR 10 reported an unknown vehicle behind a barn. The Rochester Police K-9 and State Patrol Helicopter were called to assist and the helicopter directed troopers, officers and the K9 to the suspect.
He was taken into custody at 9:50 p.m.
