Heavy rain leaves behind a mess in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - A major mess is left behind Saturday night in Mason City and across North Iowa after severe storms pushed through the area.

Some streets were partially or completely submerged with water, with some chunks of pavement even being completely washed away. In addition, the storms brought high winds, causing some tree branches to fall, damaging or destroying out buildings, and even damaged fencing and caused a light pole to fall onto the concession stand at the Rockford ball diamonds. In addition, authorities closed all inbound traffic to Rockford because main roads are damaged or washed out.

At East Park, it is completely flooded, and looks more like a lake with a fast moving current.

An elderly couple was briefly trapped in their house in south Mason City Saturday evening due to rising water, but were rescued by fire crews.

After the storms moved out, onlookers began surveying what was left behind. Shelby Beecker was observing the rushing Winnebago River from the Kentucky Street bridge near her apartment complex.

"I've honestly never seen the branches down that close, and it just seems overwhelming and crazy. And it's neat at the same time. But at least no one's gotten hurt yet, so that's a plus," Beecker says.

We will have more storm damage coverage from the Mason City and Floyd County areas Sunday on KIMT News 3.