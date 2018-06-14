Clear
Heavy rain hits central and northwest Iowa

Flash flood warnings issued.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Heavy rain has washed over much of Story and eastern Boone County, prompting flash flood warnings.

The National Weather Service issued a warning Thursday morning after more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain had fallen and 2 more inches (5 centimeters) had been forecast.

The deluge caused street flooding across the Iowa State University campus and elsewhere in Ames, stranding some vehicles and their drivers. Street flooding also was reported in Kelley, Nevada and Story City.

U.S. Highway 69 was forced to close for a short time on a stretch south of Ames.

A flash flood warning also has been issued for several counties to the northwest, including Calhoun, Humboldt, Pocahontas and Webster.

Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
