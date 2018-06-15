Heat Advisory in effect this weekend in north Iowa

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet-Kossuth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-

Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-

Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-

Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-

Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Wayne-

Appanoose-Davis-

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Persistent And Oppressive Heat Through This Weekend... .Very hot weather will begin by this afternoon and persist through Sunday. Daily high temperatures will range well into the 90s with heat index values in the 100 to 105 degree range each afternoon. In addition, overnight lows will only be in the 70s, especially south of Highway 30 where lows in the mid to upper 70s are forecast. This will lead to hazardous heat conditions through the weekend. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Highs generally in the mid 90s with dewpoints around 70, leading to heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Lack of overnight relief from the heat will lead to additional stress. Gusty daytime winds will increase the risk of dehydration. The prolonged nature of this event will compound and amplify heat-related impacts.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even for a minute. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.