Hearing scheduled for Minnesota woman accused of Florida murder

FORT MYERS, Florida - A new court date has been set for a Minnesota woman accused of murder in two states.

Scroll for more content...

Video of Lois Riess arrest

Authorities react to arrest of Lois Riess

Riess captured after nationwide manhunt ends

Authorities: Details on murders, hours before and after

Lois Ann Riess, 56 of Blooming Prairie, is charged with 2nd degree murder, two counts of grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification information in Lee County, Florida. Authorities say she murdered Pamela Hutchinson in April and stole the woman's car, cash, and identity. Riess is also a suspect in the March killing of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie.

A case management conference for Lois Riess has now been scheduled for July 11 in Lee County Circuit Court. The prosecution has also submitted a list of 95 potential witnesses against Riess.