Hearing scheduled for Minnesota woman accused of Florida murder

FORT MYERS, Florida - A new court date has been set for a Minnesota woman accused of murder in two states.
Lois Ann Riess, 56 of Blooming Prairie, is charged with 2nd degree murder, two counts of grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification information in Lee County, Florida. Authorities say she murdered Pamela Hutchinson in April and stole the woman's car, cash, and identity. Riess is also a suspect in the March killing of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie.
A case management conference for Lois Riess has now been scheduled for July 11 in Lee County Circuit Court. The prosecution has also submitted a list of 95 potential witnesses against Riess.
