Hearing Aid Giveaway Winner

She won a pair of state of the art muse iq i2400 microric rechargable synergy hearing aids with a retail value of $8,000 by entering the Hearing Aid Giveaway on KIMT.com sponsored by Hearing Associates.
Aricka’s father Travis Oppman of Manly Iowa was the lucky randomly drawn name from the hundreds of contest entries!
Thanks to everyone for participating in this great contest. Look for more chances to win on KIMT.com!
