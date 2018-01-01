Healthiest State award for Cerro Gordo Public Health

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is being honored by the Healthiest State Initiative.

Scroll for more content...

The Department has been given the “Small Workplace Award” and was selected out of three finalists for efforts to improve the physical, social, and emotional well-beings of employees.

“We are honored to be awarded the small workplace Healthiest State Initiative award as a wellness leader in Iowa,” says Kelli Gerdes, County Health Promotion Manager. “We are grateful that our Department’s leadership has the vision and forethought to invest in employee health and well-being continually and are appreciative of the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative recognizing our commitment to employee wellness.”

The Health Department got this award for policies like flex-time and insurance incentives, workplace features like an on-site gym, lactation room and cafeteria options, and programs like health screenings, behavior challenges, and education sessions.