Head-stomper sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is going to prison for stomping on someone’s head.

43-year-old Robert Cardell Warren of Rochester pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault for attacking another man on March 20 in the 1500 block of 11th Street SE. Rochester police say witnesses described Warren repeatedly stomping on the head of a 31-year-old man.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Warren was arrested down the street from the scene of the assault.

He was sentenced Friday to one year and four months in prison, with credit for 278 days already served.