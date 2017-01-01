wx_icon Mason City 19°

wx_icon Albert Lea 16°

wx_icon Austin 16°

wx_icon Charles City 21°

wx_icon Rochester 14°

Clear

Head-stomper sentenced

Robert Warren

Rochester man gets 16 months in prison.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 11:40 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 11:40 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is going to prison for stomping on someone’s head.

Scroll for more content...

43-year-old Robert Cardell Warren of Rochester pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault for attacking another man on March 20 in the 1500 block of 11th Street SE. Rochester police say witnesses described Warren repeatedly stomping on the head of a 31-year-old man.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Warren was arrested down the street from the scene of the assault.

He was sentenced Friday to one year and four months in prison, with credit for 278 days already served.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events