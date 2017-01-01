Head-on crash into sign post lands one man in jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A head-on crash into a sign post in Rochester lands one man behind bars Sunday night.

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday near the corner of 37th St. NW and E. Frontage Rd.

The car veered off the road, traveled around 50 yards through snow covered grass before crashing head-on into a Hobby Lobby sign post. Police say the suspected driver claimed he was the passenger in the crash, but police only found one set of footprints in the snow around the scene.

Authorities say he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for further evaluation.