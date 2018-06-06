Clear
Hazardous Materials Team on active scene in Stewartville.

Our reporter on scene could smell a chemical-like scent in the air.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 3:45 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 3:53 PM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A large law enforcement presence has been seen going in and out of the Geotek building in Stewartville.

Gold Cross, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire, Rochester Fire, and Rochester Fire's Hazardous Materials Chemical Assessment Team have been spotted on scene.

We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
