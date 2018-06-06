Hazardous Materials Team on active scene in Stewartville.

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A large law enforcement presence has been seen going in and out of the Geotek building in Stewartville.

Scroll for more content...

Our reporter on scene says there is a chemical-like scent in the air.

Gold Cross, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire, Rochester Fire, and Rochester Fire's Hazardous Materials Chemical Assessment Team have been spotted on scene.

Stay with KIMT as we work to learn more.