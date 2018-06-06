STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A large law enforcement presence has been seen going in and out of the Geotek building in Stewartville.
Scroll for more content...
Our reporter on scene says there is a chemical-like scent in the air.
Gold Cross, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire, Rochester Fire, and Rochester Fire's Hazardous Materials Chemical Assessment Team have been spotted on scene.
Stay with KIMT as we work to learn more.
Related Content
- Hazardous Materials Team on active scene in Stewartville.
- Rochester officers scour city after bomb, hazardous materials claim
- Holiday Hazards
- Stewartville school lunch survey
- Rollover north of Stewartville
- Is Stewartville's City Hall haunted?
- Man loses appeal on Stewartville sexual assault
- Stewartville man sentenced in abduction case
- Stewartville man facing felony drug charge
- Stewartville man loses sex abuse appeal