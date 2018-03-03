Hayfield woman flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

HAYFIELD, Minn. – A Dodge County woman is seriously hurt after a one-vehicle accident Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old Dalton Emanuel Haas of Rochester was driving west on Highway 30 when he lost control near mile marker 204. The car went off the road and into the ditch. Haas was not hurt but a passenger, 22-year-old Jocelyn Ruth Sanvick of Hayfield, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The State Patrol says Hass was wearing a seat belt but Sanvick was not.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Hayfield Fire and Ambulance, and Mayo One assisted at the scene of this crash, which occurred just before 11:30 pm.