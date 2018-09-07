Clear
Hawkeye basketball player has surgery

Benign cyst removed from his abdomen.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa sophomore Luka Garza had surgery Friday to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen and is out indefinitely.

Coach Fran McCaffery says Garza's procedure "went well." He says the Hawkeyes look forward to him rejoining the team this fall.

Garza was one of the few standouts in a lost season for the Hawkeyes a year ago. The 6-foot-11 Garza started 26 games and led the Hawkeyes in blocked shots with 32. He joined Jess Settles as the only freshmen in school history to score 400 points and grab 200 rebounds.

Iowa went 14-19 in 2017-18. The Hawkeyes open their regular season on Nov. 8 at home against UMKC.

