Hardin County man gets probation for lascivious acts with a child

ELDORA, Iowa – A lottery winner who pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child will not be going to prison.

Scroll for more content...

61-year-old Dean Edward Hilpipre of Alden was accused in August 2017 of two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse. Hardin County authorities say he committed sex acts on a child under the age of 12 between January 2012 and November 2016. Hilpipre reached a plea deal on January 4 for a reduced charge of lascivious acts with a child.

Hilpipre then claimed a $100,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery on January 24 after buying the winning ticket at the Casey’s store in Alden.

On Friday, Hilpipre was sentenced to five years of probation and a $1,000 fine. He must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with his victim or the victim’s family for five years.

As part of his probation, Hilpipre may not use any mood-altering substance including alcohol.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.