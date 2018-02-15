Happy Meals at McDonalds to change

MASON CITY, Iowa - An American icon will soon become a thing of the past in McDonald's Happy Meals.

The company announced Thursday that cheeseburgers will be removed from the list of options by 2022, though they can still be requested afterwards.

In addition, French fry sizes will be reduced, chocolate milk will have less sugar, and bottled water and more fruits, vegetables and grains will be added.

Though Mason City resident Jessica Qualey does not eat fast food, she says the changes should hopefully be beneficial to kids and initiate a change of habits.

"It would be great to control the calorie intake of kids. They get their meal in front of them and they just keep filling themselves up with food, and not really paying attention to when they're full and just eat it all," Qualey says.

She also says that the changes wouldn't entice her to change her ways.

"I think it may steer more people back, but I don't think it's a big game changer because there's not a lot of good in fast food," Qualey adds.

The changes are part of an initiative to reduce the amount of calories in Happy Meals to 600 or less by June of this year, with at least half of stores and drive-throughs meeting that target by 2022.