Happening tonight: RPS Citizen's Voices meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday night, Rochester Public School leaders, consultants, and community members will come together to talk about how to handle projections of event more kids entering an overcrowded district.

If everything goes according to plan, a new school will be open for students by August 2022. But until that happens, a number of short term options are being considered, including, boundary changes.

Boundary adjustments would change which students go to which schools to even out capacities at district facilities. On Tuesday specific boundary adjustment options will be presented followed by the opportunity for community members to give feedback.

At the last Citizen's Voice meeting in July, consultants said boundary changes was the cheapest short term option but would disrupt families. There was also concern that these families moved would be disrupted again if long term boundary changes came when a new school is built.

The district hopes to make a decision on boundary changes for the 2019-2020 school year by this October.

The meeting is happening at the Edison Administration Building from 5:30-7:30pm. It will also be live streamed on RPS' YouTube channel.