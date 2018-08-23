Happening today: get breathalyzed at Rochester’s Thursdays on First and 3rd

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement will have voluntary, educational breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First and 3rd on Aug 23. They're doing this after a similar event was so successful a few weeks ago.

“We got great public feedback administering the public test so we’re excited to do it again,” Sergeant John Turk with Rochester Police Department said.

Sgt. Turk said so many people wanted to see how a couple drinks at the downtown event affected them, the officers couldn’t get to everyone.

Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Towards Zero Deaths are teaming up to bring the voluntary tests all to remind people that drinking and driving don’t mix.

“It's disappointing that people take the risk by endangering the public and themselves by being out on the road,” Sgt. Turk said.

According to Toward Zero Deaths, the breathalyzing educational opportunity is also happening ahead of the Labor Day holiday to remind people to celebrate responsibly.

The holiday weekend is the third worst holiday for drunk drivers with about 4 DWI arrests per hour. On Average, Minnesota law enforcement arrests more than 400 people for drunk driving during this holiday weekend each year.

To help keep the Labor Day weekend safe, law enforcement statewide will have extra DWI enforcement from Aug 17 through Sept. 2.

Voluntary breathalyzer tests will be available at Thursdays on First and 3rd on Aug. 23 from 4-8pm at the RPD tent in Peace Plaza.