Clear

An event for young professionals in Rochester

Network and bond over a cup of coffee.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:44 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:49 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Commission is a non-profit  that aims to help build and support the young professional community in Rochester.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, it’s holding one of it’s monthly meet ups called Coffees n’ Convos.

Young professionals are invited to chat, network, and chat over a cup of coffee. This month’s event is at Pannekoeken in downtown Rochester.

Grace Pesch is a board member for The Commission. As a young professional herself, she knows just how important a community like this is for young adults in the workforce.

“It's nice to work together with other people that are in our similar age group or your maybe similar career field to kind of think about what kind of an impact can we have as young professionals on the community,” she said.

And as Rochester continues to grow, Pesch hopes the young workforce will too.

“There's a lot of deficits in the work force coming up. There are positions that are going to be needed to be filled, so we want to make sure that we are keeping our own talent here,” she said. “We're making sure that they just feel really welcome and they have a space where they can feel supported.”

This month’s Coffee n’ Convos will be at Pannekoeken from 7:30am-9:30am. It is open to the public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events