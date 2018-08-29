An event for young professionals in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Commission is a non-profit that aims to help build and support the young professional community in Rochester.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, it’s holding one of it’s monthly meet ups called Coffees n’ Convos.

Young professionals are invited to chat, network, and chat over a cup of coffee. This month’s event is at Pannekoeken in downtown Rochester.

Grace Pesch is a board member for The Commission. As a young professional herself, she knows just how important a community like this is for young adults in the workforce.

“It's nice to work together with other people that are in our similar age group or your maybe similar career field to kind of think about what kind of an impact can we have as young professionals on the community,” she said.

And as Rochester continues to grow, Pesch hopes the young workforce will too.

“There's a lot of deficits in the work force coming up. There are positions that are going to be needed to be filled, so we want to make sure that we are keeping our own talent here,” she said. “We're making sure that they just feel really welcome and they have a space where they can feel supported.”

This month’s Coffee n’ Convos will be at Pannekoeken from 7:30am-9:30am. It is open to the public.