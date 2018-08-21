Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Happening Tuesday: American Legion Legacy Ride

Over 350 motorcyclists will stop in Austin all for a good cause.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 8:09 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s not a sight you see every day. Over 350 motorcyclists riding together through the town of Austin. But on Tuesday, that’s exactly what’s happening.

It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which raises money for kids who lost parents due to post 9/11 active duty.

“If one of these kids lost a vet or a parent to active duty, that's money that's not brought into the home, that's a hardship on the home. Their parents gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could do these things,” Roe Naylor, President of the Legacy Riders for American Legion Post 91 in Austin, said.

The bikers started in Kansas on August 19. They are driving through five states to raise money. The money goes to a scholarship fund so the kids eligible can get a better education. Since the legacy fund started in 2002, the Legion has raised over $13 million dollars for scholarship.

The motorcyclists will be using the town’s hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and get a tour of Austin. Naylor worked to get the nationwide fundraiser to make a stop in the town. He said the bikers stopping in Austin is a ‘big feather in our hat,’ and an event that wouldn’t be possible without everyone’s help.

“We couldn't do it alone, obviously. And the Legion couldn't do it alone. So, we all work together and make it happen,” he said.

People can catch the riders in Austin around 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 21. They will be coming from Albert Lea down Oakland Avenue to 12 St SW to the American Legion Post 91.

To donate to the Legacy Scholarship Fund, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olive Garden gives back in Rochester

Image

Warning about person going door to door

Image

DMC 5 year update

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Community Events