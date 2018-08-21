Happening Tuesday: American Legion Legacy Ride

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s not a sight you see every day. Over 350 motorcyclists riding together through the town of Austin. But on Tuesday, that’s exactly what’s happening.

It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which raises money for kids who lost parents due to post 9/11 active duty.

“If one of these kids lost a vet or a parent to active duty, that's money that's not brought into the home, that's a hardship on the home. Their parents gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could do these things,” Roe Naylor, President of the Legacy Riders for American Legion Post 91 in Austin, said.

The bikers started in Kansas on August 19. They are driving through five states to raise money. The money goes to a scholarship fund so the kids eligible can get a better education. Since the legacy fund started in 2002, the Legion has raised over $13 million dollars for scholarship.

The motorcyclists will be using the town’s hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and get a tour of Austin. Naylor worked to get the nationwide fundraiser to make a stop in the town. He said the bikers stopping in Austin is a ‘big feather in our hat,’ and an event that wouldn’t be possible without everyone’s help.

“We couldn't do it alone, obviously. And the Legion couldn't do it alone. So, we all work together and make it happen,” he said.

People can catch the riders in Austin around 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 21. They will be coming from Albert Lea down Oakland Avenue to 12 St SW to the American Legion Post 91.

