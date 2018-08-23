Clear
Hancock county approves new hog confinement operation

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 11:52 AM

GARNER, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa county has approved a construction permit for a new proposed hog confinement operation.

The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports that the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the permit unanimously on Monday after hearing no comments from the public.

The public hearing was set after the county received an application from Summit Pork II LLC, of Alden, for an operation northwest of Crystal Lake. The plans call for two new confinement buildings to house nearly 5,000 hogs.

County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, the board chairman, says the site appears to have been well-chosen because no one has complained about it.

