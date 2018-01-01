wx_icon Mason City 11°

Hancock County woman sentenced for stealing pain medication

Authorities say she took fentanyl patch from nursing home resident.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 12:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A woman has been sentenced for stealing pain medication from a nursing home resident.

51-year-old Denise Ranae Wagner of Kanawha pleaded guilty to a serious misdemeanor charge of dependent adult abuse. Authorities say Wagner took a fentanyl patch from a resident of the Kanawha Community Home in June 2017 while Wagner worked there in the kitchen.

On Friday, Wagner was sentenced to 14 days in jail, a $315 fine, and two years of supervised probation. Wagner must also pay restitution of $75.

