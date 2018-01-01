Hancock County man pleads not guilty

GARNER, Iowa – Authorities say he fled from a traffic stop and now he’s pleading not guilty.

45-year-old Shain Curtis Arne, of Kanawha, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, eluding, possession of marijuana – third or subsequent offense, and driving while barred. The Kanawha Police Department says a marked patrol vehicle turned on its lights and siren and tried to pull over Arne on January 5 for having no license plates, but he refused to stop for several blocks.

When Arne eventually pulled over, police say they found a 22 long rifle/.410 pistol under his passenger seat.

A trial has been scheduled for April 18 in Hancock County District Court.