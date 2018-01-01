Hancock County man pleads guilty to kidnapping

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman is pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Christopher James Moore, 26, of Crystal Lake was arrested in August 2017 and charged with 1st degree kidnapping, willful injury resulting in serious injury, domestic abuse assault by strangulation, and false imprisonment. Witnesses stated they heard the victim screaming, saw Moore hitting her and throwing her around, and heard Moore say he would kill her.

Moore is now entering guilty pleas to reduced charges of 3rd degree kidnapping and willful injury resulting in serious injury. Those are class “C” felonies, which could send him to prison for up to 10 years each.

A sentencing hearing for Moore is set for May 1 in Hancock County District Court. Court records say that because Moore is pleading guilty to two forcible felonies, he is not eligible for bail and will remain in custody until sentenced.