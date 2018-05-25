Hancock County family gets 'Wheels for Work'

MASON CITY, Iowa – The transportation needs of another North Iowa family have been addressed through the “Wheels for Work” program.

Scroll for more content...

A vehicle has been donated to Brianna Hill, a single mother of three children. Program organizers say this vehicle will allow Hill to take her children to school in Hancock County safely and stop relying on rides to her workplace.

“Wheels for Work” is a joint effort of the United Way of North Central Iowa, Mason City Motor Company, and North Iowa Community Action Organization.

Anyone considering donating a vehicle to the program should contact Brandon Johnson at Mason City Motor Company, 641-424-4033.