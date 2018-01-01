Hancock Co. man facing felony charge for failing to comply with sex offender registry

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – A Hancock County man is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a felony charge for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

According to court documents, 45-year-old David Schreiber was arrested Wednesday while talking on a cell phone on South 2nd St. in Klemme. He is facing a felony charge because it is his second violation for failing to comply with the registry. His first violation was June 7 of 2017.

Court documents state he was arrested after it was discovered that he had a new phone number and the phone hadn’t been registered with the sex offender registry.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.