Hancock County man facing 4 felony sexual abuse charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – A Hancock County man is facing four counts of felony sexual abuse for incidents spanning from 2011 until August of 2017.Damien Kyhl, of Britt, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond.Kyhl is accused of committing sex acts on persons under the age of 12.According to court documents, Kyhl lived at a residence in Britt from 2013 to August of 2017. Authorities say the sex acts occurred in Hancock County.One charge, sexual abuse in the third degree, states the abuse occurred to a victim that was 12-15 from 2015 to August of 2017.Another charge, sexual abuse in the second degree, states the abuse occurred from 2014 until March of 2017 to a victim under the age of 12.A third charge, sexual abuse in the second degree, states the abuse happened from 2011-2014 to a victim under the age of 12.A fourth charge, sexual abuse in the third degree, states abuse occurred from January-August of 2017 to a victim age 12-13.A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 9:45 a.m. at the Hancock County Courthouse.