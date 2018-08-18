HAMPTON, Iowa – A trial has been scheduled in a Franklin County house fire.
Dawn Renae Debell, 50 of Hampton, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree arson. She’s accused of setting fire to a home in the 200 block of North 5th Street in Sheffield on July 7. Police say there is video evidence of Debell leaving the scene.
Her trial is set to begin on October 2.
1st degree arson is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Related Content
- Hampton woman pleads not guilty to arson charge
- Rockford woman pleads not guilty to meth charge
- Lake MIlls woman pleads guilty to drug charge
- Mason City woman pleads guilty to marijuana charge
- Woman pleads not guilty to meth charge in southern Minnesota
- Gruelke pleads guilty
- Najera pleads not guilty
- Betsinger pleads not guilty
- Hormann pleads not guilty
- Page pleads not guilty
Scroll for more content...