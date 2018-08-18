Hampton woman pleads not guilty to arson charge

HAMPTON, Iowa – A trial has been scheduled in a Franklin County house fire.

Dawn Renae Debell, 50 of Hampton, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree arson. She’s accused of setting fire to a home in the 200 block of North 5th Street in Sheffield on July 7. Police say there is video evidence of Debell leaving the scene.

Her trial is set to begin on October 2.

1st degree arson is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.