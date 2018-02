Hallie Reese says her phone hasn't stopped buzzing.

Scroll for more content...

The North Union senior made the game-winning basket on Wednesday night, sending her team to the state tournament.

With time winding down in the 4th quarter, Reese threw a one-handed shot at the basket. It bounced off the backboard, before falling through the net.

Click on the video tab for her reaction to the improbable shot.