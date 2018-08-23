ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a case of stolen mail.
Daniela Florenti Dumitr Gresser, 27 of Hastings, and Danielle Marie-Hanson Strike, 31 of Rochester, were arrested in June after law enforcement said they stole from between seven and 10 mailboxes. The two are also accused of stealing three garden gnomes.
Gresser pleaded guilty Thursday to mail theft. She is due to be sentenced on October 22.
Strike has not entered a plea yet.
Related Content
- Half of accused mail theft duo pleads guilty
- Austin duo plead guilty to drug possession
- Accused stabber pleads guilty
- Texas duo pleads guilty to Minnesota meth crime
- Accused drug dealers plead guilty
- Accused heroin dealer pleads guilty
- Accused car thief pleads guilty
- Eyota man pleads guilty to car theft
- Convenience store manager pleads guilty to theft
- Man pleads guilty in Plymouth auto theft
Scroll for more content...