Half of accused mail theft duo pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a case of stolen mail.

Daniela Florenti Dumitr Gresser, 27 of Hastings, and Danielle Marie-Hanson Strike, 31 of Rochester, were arrested in June after law enforcement said they stole from between seven and 10 mailboxes. The two are also accused of stealing three garden gnomes.

Gresser pleaded guilty Thursday to mail theft. She is due to be sentenced on October 22.

Strike has not entered a plea yet.