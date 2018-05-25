Clear
H-D to Ames: Josh Knipfel's journey

Knipfel plays on the offensive line at Iowa State.

Posted: May. 24, 2018
Updated: May. 25, 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Josh Knipfel says it was the best thing that ever happened to him.

Knipfel was lightly recruited by division one schools coming out of Hampton-Dumont High School.

He decided to play one season at Iowa Western, before joining the roster at Iowa State.  In 2017, he became a regular on their offensive line.

