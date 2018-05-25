H-D to Ames: Josh Knipfel's journey

Josh Knipfel says it was the best thing that ever happened to him.
Knipfel was lightly recruited by division one schools coming out of Hampton-Dumont High School.
He decided to play one season at Iowa Western, before joining the roster at Iowa State. In 2017, he became a regular on their offensive line.
