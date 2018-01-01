Gyms reacting to Life TIme Fitness cutting cable news

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Are you someone who goes to the gym and turns the TV to your favorite news channel?Now, Life Time Fitness has announced they're going to limit their gym members on what they can watch by taking away certain news channels.Life Time Fitness is getting rid of channels like CNN, Fox, MSNBC and CNBC but those at Ironhouse Gym Inc. in Mason City say that's a bit extreme.Those with Life Time Fitness say the decision to remove cable news channels comes after requests from their members. They believe this ties in with their mission to provide a family-oriented environment free of negativity and politically charged content.Owner of Ironhouse Gym says he feels it is not up to him to choose what members can watch.“When I’m working out and doing cardio I always try to be nice and ask the people next to me what they're watching,” Bob Vasquez said.