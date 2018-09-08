Clear

Gunshots end football game in Des Moines

No arrests as of Saturday morning.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 2:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a northwest Des Moines high school homecoming football game was brought to a sudden end when gunshots were fired in a parking lot near the stadium.

The Des Moines Register reports that about two minutes remained in the game between Herbert Hoover and Des Moines North high schools at Hoover's McGrane Stadium when the shots rang out. No one was injured by gunfire, but the shots led to a chaotic scene as people ran from the stands and scrambled out gates.

The stadium was cleared of any remaining people and the game ended, with Hoover leading 21-18.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Rodrigo Santizo says an unknown number of shots were fired, but Byron Jarrett, who was watching the game with his children, said he heard about 20 shots.

No arrests had been reported by Saturday morning. Police say some shell casings were recovered about a block from the stadium.

