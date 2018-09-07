Gunfire hits apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are looking for answers after gunfire outside an apartment early Friday.

Austin police were called to the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue SW around 1:30 am. Officers say they found several bullet holes in the outside the building and several spent shell casings in the street. Police say gunfire hit two separate apartments. No injuries were reported.

Police Captain David McKichan says Justin Jamal Downer, 22, who lives in the apartment hit by more bullets, was pulled over in an unrelated traffic stop shortly after the gunfire was reported. He was arrested for driving after his license was revoked. Officers say there also appeared to be a bullet hole in his vehicle.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call 507-437-9400.