Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gunfire hits apartments in Austin

Justin Downer Justin Downer

Several bullet holes found in building.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are looking for answers after gunfire outside an apartment early Friday.

Austin police were called to the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue SW around 1:30 am. Officers say they found several bullet holes in the outside the building and several spent shell casings in the street. Police say gunfire hit two separate apartments. No injuries were reported.

Police Captain David McKichan says Justin Jamal Downer, 22, who lives in the apartment hit by more bullets, was pulled over in an unrelated traffic stop shortly after the gunfire was reported. He was arrested for driving after his license was revoked. Officers say there also appeared to be a bullet hole in his vehicle.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call 507-437-9400.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
A Beautiful Weekend is on the Way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Civil War Reenactment kicks off in Mason City

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Image

Two arrested after shot fired in Rochester

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Community Events