Guilty pleas in pellet gun arrest

AUSTIN, Minn. – Both people charged after an incident involving a pellet gun and a stolen vehicle have been sentenced.

34-year-old Raul Eduardo Pena Calidonio and 31-year-old Jenssy Fabiola Mejia, both of Austin, were arrested on September 20, 2017 after Austin police were called to the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue SW. Someone had reported Pena Calidonio pulling a gun from his waist band.

Officers said they found a pellet gun in a yard and determined that Pena Calidonio and MejIa’s vehicle had been reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Pena Calidonio pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and received five years of probation. He must also pay $3,500 in restitution. Mejia entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor possession of stolen property and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation.