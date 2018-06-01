Guilty pleas in burglary while woman was giving birth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A duo accused of stealing from a woman’s home while she was in the hospital giving birth are pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

Jessi Fern Adams and Jason Ashley Richards, both 35 of Rochester, were arrested on March 8 after the woman came home from the hospital and called police. The woman told officers that video cameras at her home captured Adams, a neighbor, and Richards using a spare key to get inside. She said jewelry, a laptop computer, and a cell phone were stolen.

Adams is now pleading guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and Richards has entered a guilty plea to one count of the same charge.

Adams is due to be sentenced on July 16 and Richard’s sentencing is set for July 23.