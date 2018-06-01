Guilty pleas in burglary while woman was giving birth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A duo accused of stealing from a woman’s home while she was in the hospital giving birth are pleading guilty.
Jessi Fern Adams and Jason Ashley Richards, both 35 of Rochester, were arrested on March 8 after the woman came home from the hospital and called police. The woman told officers that video cameras at her home captured Adams, a neighbor, and Richards using a spare key to get inside. She said jewelry, a laptop computer, and a cell phone were stolen.
Adams is now pleading guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and Richards has entered a guilty plea to one count of the same charge.
Adams is due to be sentenced on July 16 and Richard’s sentencing is set for July 23.
Jason Richards
