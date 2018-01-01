Man pleads to child sex abuse in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man has entered a Norgaard plea to sex abuse charges.

Scroll for more content...

52-year-old Dennis James Posey, of Hartland, was arrested in October 2017 after a girl under the age of 15 reported Posey abusing her. The girl said the abuse happened over the course of three days. She first notified a school counselor, who then called the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Posey was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s entered a Norgaard plea to one of the 2nd degree counts, which means he wants to plead guilty but cannot remember the details of the crime due to intoxication or amnesia.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.