Guilty plea to Howard County drug crimes

Lester Erickson III

Decorah man was caught with meth and pot.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 8:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man has pleaded guilty to Howard County drug crimes.

Lester Wallace Erickson III, 28 of Decorah, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of contraband in a jail, possession of marijuana, and OWI-3rd offense.

Cresco police say they pulled over Erickson for speeding on February 2. Officers said after learning Erickson was driving with a suspended license and there were warrants out for his arrest, they took him into custody and searched his vehicle. Police said they discovered 5.2 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of meth, and a two-sided bayonet. Police say three more grams of meth were found on Erickson when he was booked into the Howard County Jail.

He’s been sentenced to two to five years of probation and must spend up to one year at the West Union Residential Facility.

Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
