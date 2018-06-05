Guilty plea in secret video recording in Clear Lake school bathroom

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former school janitor is pleading guilty to making secret video recordings of people in a school bathroom.

David Joe Bemis, 47 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to four counts of invasion of privacy. Authorities say he placed a video camera in a staff restroom at Clear Creek Elementary in May 2013, recording four female staff members in states of partial nudity.

According to court documents, the prosecution will recommend Bemis receive 60 days in jail, one year of probation, and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 18.