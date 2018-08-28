Guilty plea in poisoned dog case

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The case of a poisoned dog has now produced a guilty plea and a dismissal of charges.

Anthony Hoffman, 44 of Nashua, has pleaded guilty to one count of animal neglect and a charge of child endangerment has been dismissed against Jennifer Hoffman, 34 of Nashua. Those two along with Christopher Dann of Charles City were arrested in March after authorities say Anthony Hoffman and Dann poisoned someone else’s dog and kept the animal in a basement freezer.

A child in the Hoffman’s home reportedly said his uncle admitted to poisoning the dog and threatened to put the same poison in the child’s milk.

Dann is scheduled to stand trial on October 24 for child endangerment, animal abuse, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

The Chickasaw County Attorney’s Office says the charge against Jennifer Hoffman was dropped in “the interest of justice.”