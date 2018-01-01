Guilty plea in multi-county theft case

OSAGE, Iowa – A Floyd County woman arrested in Mitchell County for stolen items from Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties has been sentenced.

28-year-old Danielle Jo Calhoun of Charles City was arrested September 7, 2017 in Pioneer Park. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it caught Calhoun with a 4-wheeler and a trailer full of power and hand tools that had been reported stolen.

Calhoun pleaded guilty to 4th degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, and must pay a $315 fine.