Alford plea in boy's broken arm

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of breaking a 6-year-old boy’s arm is pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

33-year-old Richard Martin Souhrada of Austin was arrested on February 28, 2017 after the boy complained to a school nurse that he couldn’t use his right arm. Doctors at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin examined the child and said he had a fractured bone in his forearm.

The boy told police and a social worker that Souhrada threw him against the wall on February 24, 2017 because the boy was “talking too much” while Souhrada was watching television.

Souhrada entered an Alford plea Tuesday to 3rd degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. No sentencing date has been set. Court records say he is being held without bail in the Mower County Jail.