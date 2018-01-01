Guilty plea in Rochester drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who police say caused a brief lockdown at the Boys and Girls Club is pleading guilty.

25-year-old Jasmine Taylor Morris of Rochester was arrested on her birthday, December 16, 2017, after officers said she parked a stolen vehicle in front of the club. Rochester police say the car was reported stolen out of Chicago and a search found seven grams of cocaine and one gram of heroin inside.

On Thursday, Taylor entered a guilty plea to 5th degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for April 17.