Guilty plea in Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the defendants in a January drug bust is pleading not guilty.

Rochester police searched two Motel 6 rooms on January 5 and reportedly found 50 doses of LSD, methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and $1,800 in cash. 26-year-old Jessica Lindsey Mehrkens of Byron and 34-year-old Patrick Lloyd Henry of Rochester were arrested.

Mehrkens entered not guilty pleas Friday to felony charges of 3rd degree drug possession, 3rd degree drug sale and 5th degree drug possession. Her trial is set for August 14.

Henry has not yet entered a plea to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, 3rd degree drug possession, 3rd degree drug sale, 5th degree drug possession and possession of stolen property.